GFAI Stock Forecast 2022: Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Remains Strong With -262.69% Downside

In the last trading session, 2.0 million Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.67 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.24M. GFAI’s last price was a discount, traded about -1041.79% off its 52-week high of $7.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.30, which suggests the last value was 55.22% up since then. When we look at Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.44 million.

Analysts gave the Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GFAI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) trade information

Instantly GFAI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.43%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7499 on Friday, 04/29/22 added 0.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.82%, with the 5-day performance at -15.43% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) is -56.96% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 64129.99999999999 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.22, meaning bulls need an upside of 69.82% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GFAI’s forecast low is $2.00 with $2.43 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -262.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -198.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Guardforce AI Co. Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -72.25% over the past 6 months, a -110.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.00%.

GFAI Dividends

Guardforce AI Co. Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 71.54% of Guardforce AI Co. Limited shares while 10.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.29%. There are 10.33% institutions holding the Guardforce AI Co. Limited stock share, with Kepos Capital Lp the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.34% of the shares, roughly 0.89 million GFAI shares worth $3.54 million.

Sabby Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.53% or 0.73 million shares worth $2.88 million as of Sep 29, 2021.