Eargo Inc. (EAR) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.78 million Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.95 changing hands around $0.17 or 4.50% at last look, the market valuation stands at $156.72M. EAR’s current price is a discount, trading about -1371.39% off its 52-week high of $58.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.28, which suggests the last value was 16.96% up since then. When we look at Eargo Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 629.94K.

Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) trade information

Instantly EAR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.95 on Friday, 04/29/22 added 4.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.88%, with the 5-day performance at 5.88% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) is -28.81% down.

Eargo Inc. (EAR) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $19.76 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Eargo Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $21.99 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $18.19 million and $22.38 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.70%.

The 2022 estimates are for Eargo Inc. earnings to decrease by -51.60%.

EAR Dividends

Eargo Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 10 and May 16.

Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.66% of Eargo Inc. shares while 60.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.07%. There are 60.50% institutions holding the Eargo Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.51% of the shares, roughly 4.52 million EAR shares worth $23.06 million.

Nan Fung Group Holdings Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.35% or 2.89 million shares worth $14.72 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.65 million shares estimated at $3.1 million under it, the former controlled 1.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.63% of the shares, roughly 0.64 million shares worth around $3.27 million.