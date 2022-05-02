E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.38 million E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.99 changing hands around $0.25 or 3.17% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.62B. ETWO’s current price is a discount, trading about -82.48% off its 52-week high of $14.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.16, which suggests the last value was 10.39% up since then. When we look at E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.46 million.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) trade information

Instantly ETWO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.07 on Friday, 04/29/22 added 3.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.26%, with the 5-day performance at 1.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) is -14.57% down.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the E2open Parent Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -38.57% over the past 6 months, a 33.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 39.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $139 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2022 will be $145.75 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 64.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 63.40%.

ETWO Dividends

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on January 12.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.82% of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. shares while 99.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 109.32%. There are 99.68% institutions holding the E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stock share, with Neuberger Berman Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 13.87% of the shares, roughly 41.62 million ETWO shares worth $470.28 million.

Francisco Partners Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.90% or 38.69 million shares worth $437.18 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Baron Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.0 million shares estimated at $56.5 million under it, the former controlled 1.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.39% of the shares, roughly 4.18 million shares worth around $47.18 million.