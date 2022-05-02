DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG)Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 21.87 million DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $13.68 changed hands at -$0.42 or -2.98% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.76B. DKNG’s last price was a discount, traded about -372.08% off its 52-week high of $64.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.06, which suggests the last value was 4.53% up since then. When we look at DraftKings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 22.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 25.59 million.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) trade information

Instantly DKNG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 14.80 on Friday, 04/29/22 subtracted -2.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -50.20%, with the 5-day performance at -2.49% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) is -32.97% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 38.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.23 days.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DraftKings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -71.00% over the past 6 months, a -3.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DraftKings Inc. will fall -13.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 34.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 105.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 25 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $442.45 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that DraftKings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $439.82 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $322.22 million and $312.28 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 37.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 40.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for DraftKings Inc. earnings to increase by 6.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.80% per year.

DKNG Dividends

DraftKings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 24 and February 28.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.46% of DraftKings Inc. shares while 62.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.70%. There are 62.65% institutions holding the DraftKings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.08% of the shares, roughly 24.72 million DKNG shares worth $1.19 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.86% or 19.75 million shares worth $951.23 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 10.86 million shares estimated at $506.1 million under it, the former controlled 2.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.96% of the shares, roughly 7.96 million shares worth around $383.58 million.