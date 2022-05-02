Could SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE: SQZ) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.45 million SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE:SQZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.69 changed hands at -$0.04 or -1.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $105.02M. SQZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -338.21% off its 52-week high of $16.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.73, which suggests the last value was 26.02% up since then. When we look at SQZ Biotechnologies Company’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 430.59K.

Analysts gave the SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SQZ as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SQZ Biotechnologies Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.69.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE:SQZ) trade information

Instantly SQZ was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.99 on Friday, 04/29/22 subtracted -1.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.68%, with the 5-day performance at 15.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE:SQZ) is -22.32% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 87.94% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SQZ’s forecast low is $18.00 with $42.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1038.21% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -387.8% for it to hit the projected low.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SQZ Biotechnologies Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -72.67% over the past 6 months, a -7.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SQZ Biotechnologies Company will rise 35.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -18.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.15 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that SQZ Biotechnologies Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $5.45 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.49 million and $5.45 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 187.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for SQZ Biotechnologies Company earnings to decrease by -22.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 35.80% per year.

SQZ Dividends

SQZ Biotechnologies Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 16 and March 21.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE:SQZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.75% of SQZ Biotechnologies Company shares while 79.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.28%. There are 79.43% institutions holding the SQZ Biotechnologies Company stock share, with Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.83% of the shares, roughly 2.76 million SQZ shares worth $24.63 million.

American International Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.01% or 2.53 million shares worth $22.59 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.66 million shares estimated at $5.87 million under it, the former controlled 2.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.90% of the shares, roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $4.76 million.