Could NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the latest trading session, 0.9 million NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.34. With the company’s most recent per share price at $29.24 changing hands around $0.12 or 0.41% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.20B. NI’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.42% off its 52-week high of $32.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.65, which suggests the last value was 19.12% up since then. When we look at NiSource Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.02 million.

Analysts gave the NiSource Inc. (NI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended NI as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NiSource Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.78.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) trade information

Instantly NI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 30.92 on Friday, 04/29/22 added 0.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.47%, with the 5-day performance at -5.67% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) is -7.88% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.5% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NI’s forecast low is $28.00 with $36.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -23.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.24% for it to hit the projected low.

NiSource Inc. (NI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NiSource Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 17.99% over the past 6 months, a 5.84% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NiSource Inc. will rise 1.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.68 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that NiSource Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $1.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.55 billion and $986 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.40%. The 2022 estimates are for NiSource Inc. earnings to increase by 771.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.25% per year.

NI Dividends

NiSource Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 04. The 3.23% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.94. It is important to note, however, that the 3.23% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.34% of NiSource Inc. shares while 94.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.65%. There are 94.32% institutions holding the NiSource Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 12.61% of the shares, roughly 51.11 million NI shares worth $1.41 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.71% or 47.46 million shares worth $1.31 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 11.16 million shares estimated at $308.08 million under it, the former controlled 2.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.19% of the shares, roughly 8.88 million shares worth around $245.18 million.