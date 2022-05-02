Could Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the latest trading session, 1.18 million Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.93. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $5.61 changed hands at -$0.46 or -7.57% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.17B. GOLâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -103.74% off its 52-week high of $11.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.78, which suggests the last value was 14.8% up since then. When we look at Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.06 million.

Analysts gave the Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended GOL as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.58.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) trade information

Instantly GOL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.47 on Friday, 04/29/22 subtracted -7.57% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.33%, with the 5-day performance at -5.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) is -15.93% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.73, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.74% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GOLâ€™s forecast low is $4.77 with $13.13 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -134.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.97% for it to hit the projected low.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 7.43% over the past 6 months, a 82.40% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 44.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. will fall -3,000.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 85.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $469.51 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $518.12 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $350.3 million and $286.89 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 34.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 80.60%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -57.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. earnings to decrease by -13.70%.

GOL Dividends

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares while 12.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.91%. There are 12.91% institutions holding the Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stock share, with U.S. Global Investors, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.51% of the shares, roughly 2.37 million GOL shares worth $18.05 million.

Bank of America Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.85% or 1.33 million shares worth $10.14 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF and New World Fund, Inc. With 2.37 million shares estimated at $18.05 million under it, the former controlled 1.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held about 0.60% of the shares, roughly 0.94 million shares worth around $7.21 million.