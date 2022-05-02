Could 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 1.7 million 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.23. With the company’s per share price at $2.12 changed hands at $0.39 or 22.54% during last session, the market valuation stood at $59.00M. ATNF’s last price was a discount, traded about -454.25% off its 52-week high of $11.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.45, which suggests the last value was 31.6% up since then. When we look at 180 Life Sciences Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 285.46K.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) trade information

Instantly ATNF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 23.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.25 on Friday, 04/29/22 added 22.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -45.64%, with the 5-day performance at 23.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) is -18.77% down.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for 180 Life Sciences Corp. earnings to increase by 2.00%.

ATNF Dividends

180 Life Sciences Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.14% of 180 Life Sciences Corp. shares while 7.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.50%. There are 7.69% institutions holding the 180 Life Sciences Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.76% of the shares, roughly 0.94 million ATNF shares worth $5.08 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.55% or 0.53 million shares worth $2.86 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.71 million shares estimated at $3.82 million under it, the former controlled 2.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.60% of the shares, roughly 0.21 million shares worth around $1.11 million.