Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE: CLM) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the latest trading session, 1.09 million Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $10.21 changed hands at -$0.16 or -1.56% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.22B. CLMâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -44.47% off its 52-week high of $14.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.25, which suggests the last value was -0.39% down since then. When we look at Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.83 million.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) trade information

Instantly CLM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 10.94. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.43%, with the 5-day performance at -5.98% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM) is -27.48% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.52 days.

CLM Dividends

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 28. The 20.93% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.17. It is important to note, however, that the 20.93% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 20.20 per year.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. shares while 6.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.81%. There are 6.81% institutions holding the Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. stock share, with SIT Investment Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 5.02% of the shares, roughly 3.9 million CLM shares worth $49.88 million.

Centaurus Financial, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.78% or 1.38 million shares worth $17.68 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

