Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the latest trading session, 2.07 million Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.55. With the company’s most recent per share price at $75.61 changed hands at -$1.44 or -1.87% at last look, the market valuation stands at $68.27B. CL’s current price is a discount, trading about -13.23% off its 52-week high of $85.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $72.20, which suggests the last value was 4.51% up since then. When we look at Colgate-Palmolive Company’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.57 million.

Analysts gave the Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended CL as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.79.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) trade information

Instantly CL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 82.37 on Friday, 04/29/22 subtracted -1.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.71%, with the 5-day performance at -4.99% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) is 0.90% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $84.01, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CL’s forecast low is $71.00 with $92.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -21.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Colgate-Palmolive Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.22% over the past 6 months, a 1.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -9.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Colgate-Palmolive Company will rise 2.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.46 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Colgate-Palmolive Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $4.49 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.32 billion and $4.34 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Colgate-Palmolive Company earnings to decrease by -18.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.16% per year.

CL Dividends

Colgate-Palmolive Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 28 and May 02. The 2.34% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.80. It is important to note, however, that the 2.34% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.09% of Colgate-Palmolive Company shares while 81.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.20%. There are 81.13% institutions holding the Colgate-Palmolive Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.13% of the shares, roughly 76.75 million CL shares worth $6.55 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.76% or 65.22 million shares worth $5.57 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Dividend Growth Fund. With 23.95 million shares estimated at $2.04 billion under it, the former controlled 2.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Dividend Growth Fund held about 2.48% of the shares, roughly 20.83 million shares worth around $1.59 billion.