Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 3.97 million Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.74 changed hands at -$0.17 or -18.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $149.60M. RAAS’s last price was a discount, traded about -1435.14% off its 52-week high of $11.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.91, which suggests the last value was -22.97% down since then. When we look at Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 592.01K.

Analysts gave the Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RAAS as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) trade information

Instantly RAAS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -47.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3800 on Friday, 04/29/22 subtracted -18.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -74.52%, with the 5-day performance at -47.21% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) is -59.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.89, meaning bulls need an upside of 97.99% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RAAS’s forecast low is $36.89 with $36.89 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -4885.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4885.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 37.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $42.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Cloopen Group Holding Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $43.38 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Cloopen Group Holding Limited earnings to increase by 99.00%.

RAAS Dividends

Cloopen Group Holding Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 24 and March 28.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Cloopen Group Holding Limited shares while 3.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.43%. There are 3.43% institutions holding the Cloopen Group Holding Limited stock share, with JP Morgan Chase & Company the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 2.00% of the shares, roughly 3.03 million RAAS shares worth $8.77 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.31% or 0.47 million shares worth $1.37 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were KraneShares MSCI China Enviroment Index ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF. With 0.13 million shares estimated at $0.38 million under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 42556.0 shares worth around $0.16 million.