Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 4.81 million Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.21. With the company’s per share price at $1.41 changed hands at -$0.05 or -3.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $381.40M. CENN’s last price was a discount, traded about -963.83% off its 52-week high of $15.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.05, which suggests the last value was 25.53% up since then. When we look at Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.64 million.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) trade information

Instantly CENN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.0050 on Friday, 04/29/22 subtracted -3.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -73.69%, with the 5-day performance at -17.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) is -40.51% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.65 days.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Cenntro Electric Group Limited earnings to increase by 98.20%.

CENN Dividends

Cenntro Electric Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 39.20% of Cenntro Electric Group Limited shares while 0.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.46%.