CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.02 million CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.19. With the company’s per share price at $2.86 changed hands at $0.11 or 4.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $119.00M. CVM’s last price was a discount, traded about -853.85% off its 52-week high of $27.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.62, which suggests the last value was 8.39% up since then. When we look at CEL-SCI Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.81 million.

Analysts gave the CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CVM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CEL-SCI Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM) trade information

Instantly CVM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.35%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.09 on Friday, 04/29/22 added 4.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -59.72%, with the 5-day performance at -0.35% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM) is -27.59% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 80.93% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CVM’s forecast low is $13.00 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -494.41% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -354.55% for it to hit the projected low.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CEL-SCI Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -75.49% over the past 6 months, a 47.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.10%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $100k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.50%. The 2022 estimates are for CEL-SCI Corporation earnings to decrease by -9.60%.

CVM Dividends

CEL-SCI Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 18.

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.88% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares while 37.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.55%. There are 37.05% institutions holding the CEL-SCI Corporation stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 7.78% of the shares, roughly 3.37 million CVM shares worth $23.92 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.80% or 2.94 million shares worth $20.89 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.52 million shares estimated at $17.91 million under it, the former controlled 5.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.76% of the shares, roughly 1.19 million shares worth around $8.47 million.