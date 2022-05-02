Can Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 3.27 million Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.73. With the company’s per share price at $0.28 changed hands at -$0.13 or -30.55% during last session, the market valuation stood at $24.03M. GNCA’s last price was a discount, traded about -885.71% off its 52-week high of $2.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.30, which suggests the last value was -7.14% down since then. When we look at Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.67 million.

Analysts gave the Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended GNCA as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) trade information

Instantly GNCA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -32.22%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4200 on Friday, 04/29/22 subtracted -30.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -75.58%, with the 5-day performance at -32.22% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) is -78.21% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 93.95% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GNCA’s forecast low is $0.16 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -3114.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 42.86% for it to hit the projected low.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Genocea Biosciences Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -84.26% over the past 6 months, a -66.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Genocea Biosciences Inc. will rise 13.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -21.30% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 49.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Genocea Biosciences Inc. earnings to increase by 50.80%.

GNCA Dividends

Genocea Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.08% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares while 60.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.33%. There are 60.42% institutions holding the Genocea Biosciences Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 18.06% of the shares, roughly 10.38 million GNCA shares worth $12.04 million.

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.85% or 5.08 million shares worth $5.9 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.21 million shares estimated at $1.41 million under it, the former controlled 2.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.49% of the shares, roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $0.33 million.