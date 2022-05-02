Can Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 1.49 million Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.47. With the company’s most recent per share price at $46.99 changing hands around $0.21 or 0.45% at last look, the market valuation stands at $47.38B. EXC’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.92% off its 52-week high of $50.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.52, which suggests the last value was 35.05% up since then. When we look at Exelon Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 9.36 million.

Analysts gave the Exelon Corporation (EXC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended EXC as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Exelon Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.88.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) trade information

Instantly EXC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 49.34 on Friday, 04/29/22 added 0.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.58%, with the 5-day performance at -3.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) is -0.95% down.

Exelon Corporation (EXC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Exelon Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 24.37% over the past 6 months, a -19.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Exelon Corporation will rise 15.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1,433.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.41 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Exelon Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $8.36 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.12 billion and $8.38 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -21.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Exelon Corporation earnings to decrease by -13.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.00% per year.

EXC Dividends

Exelon Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 28. The 2.89% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.35. It is important to note, however, that the 2.89% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.28% of Exelon Corporation shares while 82.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.56%. There are 82.33% institutions holding the Exelon Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.70% of the shares, roughly 84.5 million EXC shares worth $4.88 billion.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.99% or 77.64 million shares worth $4.48 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. With 27.59 million shares estimated at $1.33 billion under it, the former controlled 2.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. held about 2.71% of the shares, roughly 26.36 million shares worth around $1.39 billion.