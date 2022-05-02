Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 35.09 million Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.39. With the company’s per share price at $0.34 changed hands at -$0.01 or -2.58% during last session, the market valuation stood at $40.20M. BRQS’s last price was a discount, traded about -370.59% off its 52-week high of $1.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17, which suggests the last value was 50.0% up since then. When we look at Borqs Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 93.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 26.77 million.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) trade information

Instantly BRQS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4600 on Friday, 04/29/22 subtracted -2.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.70%, with the 5-day performance at 3.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) is 47.83% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.3 days.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 71.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $28.29 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Borqs Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2018 will be $73.9 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 33.40%.

The 2022 estimates are for Borqs Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 1.90%.

BRQS Dividends

Borqs Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.41% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares while 1.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.25%. There are 1.19% institutions holding the Borqs Technologies Inc. stock share, with Pathstone Family Office, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.68% of the shares, roughly 1.0 million BRQS shares worth $0.37 million.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.15% or 0.22 million shares worth $82491.0 as of Dec 30, 2021.

With 0.13 million shares estimated at $68780.0 under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares.