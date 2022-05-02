BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT) Stock Could Make A -875.57% Loss

In the latest trading session, 0.6 million BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.31 changing hands around $0.05 or 3.97% at last look, the market valuation stands at $46.70M. BLCT’s current price is a discount, trading about -544.27% off its 52-week high of $8.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.08, which suggests the last value was 17.56% up since then. When we look at BlueCity Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 70290.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 71.68K.

Analysts gave the BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BLCT as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BlueCity Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.24.

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) trade information

Instantly BLCT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3800 on Friday, 04/29/22 added 3.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.65%, with the 5-day performance at -6.67% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) is -7.35% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.78, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.75% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BLCT’s forecast low is $12.78 with $12.78 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -875.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -875.57% for it to hit the projected low.

BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BlueCity Holdings Limited will fall -900.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $41.77 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that BlueCity Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $39.93 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $43.42 million and $41.58 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -4.00%.

BLCT Dividends

BlueCity Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.24% of BlueCity Holdings Limited shares while 19.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.64%. There are 19.87% institutions holding the BlueCity Holdings Limited stock share, with FIL LTD the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 5.99% of the shares, roughly 1.62 million BLCT shares worth $4.85 million.

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.83% or 1.3 million shares worth $3.91 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Social Media Index ETF. With 21033.0 shares estimated at $38069.0 under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Social Media Index ETF held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 17068.0 shares worth around $47107.0.