Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN) Shares Declined By -28.27% In One Month.

In the latest trading session, 25.42 million Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -3.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.80 changing hands around $0.78 or 25.66% at last look, the market valuation stands at $101.50M. APRN’s current price is a discount, trading about -235.79% off its 52-week high of $12.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.00, which suggests the last value was 21.05% up since then. When we look at Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 979.67K.

Analysts gave the Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended APRN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.63.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) trade information

Instantly APRN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -17.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.16 on Friday, 04/29/22 added 25.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -55.13%, with the 5-day performance at -17.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) is -28.27% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 68.33% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, APRN’s forecast low is $12.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -215.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -215.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. will rise 16.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $125.1 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $134.6 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $129.71 million and $124.3 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -29.70%.

APRN Dividends

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 09.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 41.37% of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. shares while 38.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.80%. There are 38.57% institutions holding the Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stock share, with Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.49% of the shares, roughly 1.61 million APRN shares worth $10.87 million.

Ararat Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.28% or 0.91 million shares worth $6.14 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.34 million shares estimated at $2.32 million under it, the former controlled 0.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $1.9 million.