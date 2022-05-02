BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) Stock Forecast For 2022: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 0.63 million BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.00 changing hands around $0.13 or 0.73% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.36B. BIGC’s current price is a discount, trading about -301.11% off its 52-week high of $72.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.80, which suggests the last value was 6.67% up since then. When we look at BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) trade information

Instantly BIGC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.18%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 19.04 on Friday, 04/29/22 added 0.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.48%, with the 5-day performance at 3.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) is -19.47% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.21, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.12% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BIGC’s forecast low is $21.00 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -177.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -16.67% for it to hit the projected low.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BigCommerce Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -61.54% over the past 6 months, a -112.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -4.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 42.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $61.82 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $63.83 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $43.14 million and $46.66 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 43.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 36.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -92.30%.

BIGC Dividends

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 18 and April 22.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.65% of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. shares while 87.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.17%. There are 87.21% institutions holding the BigCommerce Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.09% of the shares, roughly 5.08 million BIGC shares worth $257.28 million.

Matrix Capital Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.56% or 4.7 million shares worth $238.01 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund. With 1.52 million shares estimated at $76.72 million under it, the former controlled 2.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund held about 1.91% of the shares, roughly 1.37 million shares worth around $63.36 million.