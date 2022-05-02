BEKE Stock: More Upside For KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE)?

In the last trading session, 25.72 million KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $14.18 changed hands at $0.87 or 6.54% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.82B. BEKE’s last price was a discount, traded about -293.3% off its 52-week high of $55.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.31, which suggests the last value was 48.45% up since then. When we look at KE Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.04 million.

Analysts gave the KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended BEKE as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

Instantly BEKE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 15.31 on Friday, 04/29/22 added 6.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.52%, with the 5-day performance at 17.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) is 8.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $136.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BEKE’s forecast low is $47.42 with $202.30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1326.66% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -234.41% for it to hit the projected low.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the KE Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.84% over the past 6 months, a 16.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -9.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for KE Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -146.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.18% per year.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.89% of KE Holdings Inc. shares while 41.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.64%. There are 41.27% institutions holding the KE Holdings Inc. stock share, with SB Global Advisers Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.64% of the shares, roughly 77.43 million BEKE shares worth $1.41 billion.

Lone Pine Capital Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.37% or 30.2 million shares worth $551.48 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and ACAP Strategic Fund. With 9.1 million shares estimated at $166.2 million under it, the former controlled 1.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ACAP Strategic Fund held about 0.42% of the shares, roughly 3.77 million shares worth around $68.76 million.