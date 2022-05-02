Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock? – Marketing Sentinel
In the last trading session, 4.57 million Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.74. With the company’s per share price at $13.61 changed hands at -$1.14 or -7.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.18B. BBBY’s last price was a discount, traded about -227.04% off its 52-week high of $44.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.39, which suggests the last value was 8.96% up since then. When we look at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 7.31 million.

Analysts gave the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 8 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended BBBY as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) trade information

Instantly BBBY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -22.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 17.51 on Friday, 04/29/22 subtracted -7.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.65%, with the 5-day performance at -22.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) is -40.16% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.23, meaning bulls need a downside of -11.28% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BBBY’s forecast low is $5.00 with $26.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -91.04% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 63.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -5.42% over the past 6 months, a -154.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will fall -100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 80.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -11.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2 billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2022 will be $2.27 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -13.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. earnings to decrease by -269.00%.

BBBY Dividends

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 12 and April 18.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.85% of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares while 112.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 115.00%. There are 112.87% institutions holding the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 17.31% of the shares, roughly 16.67 million BBBY shares worth $288.02 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.39% or 13.87 million shares worth $239.52 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 10.45 million shares estimated at $146.69 million under it, the former controlled 10.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 7.31% of the shares, roughly 7.04 million shares worth around $98.87 million.

