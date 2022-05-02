Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the latest trading session, 1.34 million Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.94. With the company’s most recent per share price at $125.00 changing hands around $0.83 or 0.67% at last look, the market valuation stands at $41.96B. BIDU’s current price is a discount, trading about -71.54% off its 52-week high of $214.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $102.18, which suggests the last value was 18.26% up since then. When we look at Baidu Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.35 million.

Analysts gave the Baidu Inc. (BIDU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 42 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended BIDU as a Hold, 32 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Baidu Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.53.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) trade information

Instantly BIDU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 136.54 on Friday, 04/29/22 added 0.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.55%, with the 5-day performance at 8.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is -13.67% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1369.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.87% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BIDU’s forecast low is $572.34 with $2117.05 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1593.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -357.87% for it to hit the projected low.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Baidu Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -26.40% over the past 6 months, a -1.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Baidu Inc. will fall -50.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -32.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.08 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Baidu Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $4.72 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.65 billion and $4.34 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Baidu Inc. earnings to decrease by -56.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.44% per year.

BIDU Dividends

Baidu Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 15 and February 21.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.36% of Baidu Inc. shares while 55.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.83%. There are 55.63% institutions holding the Baidu Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.53% of the shares, roughly 12.6 million BIDU shares worth $1.88 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.54% or 9.83 million shares worth $1.51 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund. With 5.37 million shares estimated at $825.03 million under it, the former controlled 1.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund held about 1.65% of the shares, roughly 4.6 million shares worth around $706.99 million.