Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) Stock Forecast For 2022: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.54 million Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.26 changed hands at -$0.21 or -4.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.04B. AUR’s last price was a discount, traded about -317.14% off its 52-week high of $17.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.73, which suggests the last value was 12.44% up since then. When we look at Aurora Innovation Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.56 million.

Analysts gave the Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended AUR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aurora Innovation Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information

Instantly AUR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.79 on Friday, 04/29/22 subtracted -4.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -62.17%, with the 5-day performance at -3.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) is -27.30% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 59.66% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AUR’s forecast low is $6.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -252.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -40.85% for it to hit the projected low.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $44.4 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Aurora Innovation Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $12.75 million.

AUR Dividends

Aurora Innovation Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 54.76% of Aurora Innovation Inc. shares while 33.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.69%. There are 33.33% institutions holding the Aurora Innovation Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.76% of the shares, roughly 56.34 million AUR shares worth $634.42 million.

SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.13% or 39.42 million shares worth $443.84 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 10.1 million shares estimated at $113.75 million under it, the former controlled 1.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.53% of the shares, roughly 3.41 million shares worth around $38.45 million.