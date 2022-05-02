ATRenew Inc. (NYSE: RERE): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 2.11 million ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.84 changed hands at $0.22 or 8.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $583.79M. RERE’s last price was a discount, traded about -551.06% off its 52-week high of $18.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.25, which suggests the last value was 20.77% up since then. When we look at ATRenew Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 576.71K.

Analysts gave the ATRenew Inc. (RERE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RERE as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ATRenew Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) trade information

Instantly RERE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.47 on Friday, 04/29/22 added 8.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -52.19%, with the 5-day performance at 7.58% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) is -21.76% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.69 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $57.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 95.06% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RERE’s forecast low is $37.94 with $76.95 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2609.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1235.92% for it to hit the projected low.

ATRenew Inc. (RERE) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $366.64 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that ATRenew Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $330.77 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 28.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for ATRenew Inc. earnings to decrease by -13.90%.

RERE Dividends

ATRenew Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 18.

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.63% of ATRenew Inc. shares while 22.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.82%. There are 22.72% institutions holding the ATRenew Inc. stock share, with Tiger Global Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 12.54% of the shares, roughly 16.63 million RERE shares worth $98.81 million.

Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.16% or 4.19 million shares worth $24.91 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund and Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd. With 0.2 million shares estimated at $1.42 million under it, the former controlled 0.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd held about 0.11% of the shares, roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $0.99 million.