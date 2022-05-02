Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE: AFI) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the latest trading session, 8.4 million Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.30. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.35 changed hands at -$1.29 or -78.79% at last look, the market valuation stands at $36.60M. AFI’s current price is a discount, trading about -1825.71% off its 52-week high of $6.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.30, which suggests the last value was -271.43% down since then. When we look at Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 248.29K.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI) trade information

Instantly AFI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.7200 on Friday, 04/29/22 subtracted -78.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.17%, with the 5-day performance at -4.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI) is 9.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.94 days.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.33% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AFI’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -757.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -757.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $155.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2020 will be $157.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $177.7 million and $165.6 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -12.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -4.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -32.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Armstrong Flooring Inc. earnings to increase by 17.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 47.60% per year.

AFI Dividends

Armstrong Flooring Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 20 and April 25.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.42% of Armstrong Flooring Inc. shares while 68.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.96%. There are 68.54% institutions holding the Armstrong Flooring Inc. stock share, with 22NW, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 14.72% of the shares, roughly 3.2 million AFI shares worth $10.0 million.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.91% or 2.37 million shares worth $7.41 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port. With 0.8 million shares estimated at $2.49 million under it, the former controlled 3.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port held about 3.21% of the shares, roughly 0.7 million shares worth around $2.18 million.