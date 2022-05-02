Are Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) Shares Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the latest trading session, 9.02 million Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.38. With the company’s most recent per share price at $46.79 changing hands around $0.49 or 1.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $203.26B. VZ’s current price is a discount, trading about -27.91% off its 52-week high of $59.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $46.17, which suggests the last value was 1.33% up since then. When we look at Verizon Communications Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 30.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 25.34 million.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) trade information

Instantly VZ is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.81%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 50.65 on Friday, 04/29/22 added 1.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.89%, with the 5-day performance at -10.81% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is -10.29% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 66.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.9 days.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Verizon Communications Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -12.31% over the past 6 months, a 0.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -17.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Verizon Communications Inc. will rise 6.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $33.9 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Verizon Communications Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $32.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $34.69 billion and $32.46 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Verizon Communications Inc. earnings to increase by 23.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.59% per year.

VZ Dividends

Verizon Communications Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 19 and April 25. The 5.53% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.56. It is important to note, however, that the 5.53% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 4.45 per year.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.02% of Verizon Communications Inc. shares while 65.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.78%. There are 65.77% institutions holding the Verizon Communications Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.75% of the shares, roughly 325.36 million VZ shares worth $17.57 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.91% or 289.95 million shares worth $15.66 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 111.18 million shares estimated at $6.0 billion under it, the former controlled 2.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.07% of the shares, roughly 86.94 million shares worth around $4.7 billion.