Are Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) Shares Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the last trading session, 1.32 million Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.55. With the company’s per share price at $0.79 changed hands at $0.04 or 5.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $286.47M. UXIN’s last price was a discount, traded about -636.71% off its 52-week high of $5.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.61, which suggests the last value was 22.78% up since then. When we look at Uxin Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.

Analysts gave the Uxin Limited (UXIN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended UXIN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Uxin Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) trade information

Instantly UXIN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8400 on Friday, 04/29/22 added 5.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.92%, with the 5-day performance at 1.66% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) is -26.74% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.36, meaning bulls need an upside of 98.09% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UXIN’s forecast low is $41.36 with $41.36 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -5135.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5135.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $390.63 million and $42.79 million respectively.

The 2022 estimates are for Uxin Limited earnings to increase by 56.50%.

UXIN Dividends

Uxin Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 15.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.82% of Uxin Limited shares while 45.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.81%. There are 45.69% institutions holding the Uxin Limited stock share, with Warburg Pincus LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.81% of the shares, roughly 41.28 million UXIN shares worth $65.23 million.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.00% or 11.44 million shares worth $18.08 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund and ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF. With 3.95 million shares estimated at $8.73 million under it, the former controlled 1.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF held about 0.18% of the shares, roughly 0.68 million shares worth around $1.5 million.

