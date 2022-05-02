Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN): Investing Tips And Trends

In the last trading session, 3.42 million Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.02 changed hands at $0.11 or 12.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $81.90M. ALZN’s last price was a discount, traded about -3189.22% off its 52-week high of $33.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.86, which suggests the last value was 15.69% up since then. When we look at Alzamend Neuro Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.23 million.

Analysts gave the Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ALZN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Alzamend Neuro Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) trade information

Instantly ALZN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1000 on Friday, 04/29/22 added 12.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -46.32%, with the 5-day performance at 12.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) is -12.82% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.93% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ALZN’s forecast low is $7.50 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1370.59% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -635.29% for it to hit the projected low.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Alzamend Neuro Inc. earnings to decrease by -14.40%.

ALZN Dividends

Alzamend Neuro Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 45.62% of Alzamend Neuro Inc. shares while 0.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.54%. There are 0.84% institutions holding the Alzamend Neuro Inc. stock share, with Two Sigma Investments, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.19% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million ALZN shares worth $0.53 million.

Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.13% or 0.12 million shares worth $0.22 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. With 12332.0 shares estimated at $26390.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 5631.0 shares worth around $17343.0.