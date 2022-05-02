Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIB): Don’t Ditch AFIB Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 6.61 million Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.28 changed hands at $0.08 or 6.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $33.89M. AFIB’s last price was a discount, traded about -1306.25% off its 52-week high of $18.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.76, which suggests the last value was 40.62% up since then. When we look at Acutus Medical Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.85 million.

Analysts gave the Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended AFIB as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Acutus Medical Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.84.

Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) trade information

Instantly AFIB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 58.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3300 on Friday, 04/29/22 added 6.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -62.46%, with the 5-day performance at 58.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) is -33.68% down.

Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Acutus Medical Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -84.31% over the past 6 months, a 15.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Acutus Medical Inc. will rise 20.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 99.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.99 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Acutus Medical Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $4.9 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.57 million and $3.59 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 55.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 36.50%.

The 2022 estimates are for Acutus Medical Inc. earnings to increase by 54.10%.

AFIB Dividends

Acutus Medical Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 16 and March 21.

Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.02% of Acutus Medical Inc. shares while 79.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.35%. There are 79.36% institutions holding the Acutus Medical Inc. stock share, with Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.47% of the shares, roughly 2.65 million AFIB shares worth $23.41 million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.47% or 2.65 million shares worth $23.41 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Baron Discovery Fund. With 1.6 million shares estimated at $14.14 million under it, the former controlled 5.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Discovery Fund held about 4.06% of the shares, roughly 1.14 million shares worth around $10.03 million.