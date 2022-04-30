With 1.65% Distance From Low, Is RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Still Renewed For Growth?

In last trading session, RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.13 trading at -$0.77 or -4.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $492.78M. That closing price of RAPT’s stock is at a discount of -185.92% from its 52-week high price of $43.26 and is indicating a premium of 1.65% from its 52-week low price of $14.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 240.16K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.65 in the current quarter.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.84%, in the last five days RAPT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/25/22 when the stock touched $15.13 price level, adding 21.93% to its value on the day. RAPT Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -58.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.23% in past 5-day. RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) showed a performance of -30.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.85 million shares which calculate 3.44 days to cover the short interests.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -53.84% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -20.16% while that of industry is 0.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -25.00% in the current quarter and calculating -13.60% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -23.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $810k for the same. Company posted $1.3 million and $1.22 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

RAPT Dividends

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 09 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89.25% institutions for RAPT Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at RAPT for having 3.9 million shares of worth $121.16 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 13.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc, which was holding about 2.91 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $90.28 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.41 million shares of worth $43.86 million or 4.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.99 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $31.19 million in the company or a holder of 3.34% of company’s stock.