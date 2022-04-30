WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Is Likely To Perform Well Over The Long Term. Gained Nearly 4.41% Last Month.

In last trading session, WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.87 trading at -$0.97 or -5.76% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.40B. That closing price of WKME’s stock is at a discount of -116.89% from its 52-week high price of $34.42 and is indicating a premium of 27.54% from its 52-week low price of $11.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 188.49K if we extend that period to 3-months.

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.76%, in the last five days WKME remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/29/22 when the stock touched $15.87 price level, adding 11.59% to its value on the day. WalkMe Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -19.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.23% in past 5-day. WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) showed a performance of 4.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.26 million shares which calculate 3.39 days to cover the short interests.

WalkMe Ltd. (WKME) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that WalkMe Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -39.31% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -63.08% while that of industry is 5.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $51.84 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $54.61 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

WKME Dividends

WalkMe Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.49% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 85.65% institutions for WalkMe Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Insight Holdings Group, Llc is the top institutional holder at WKME for having 24.25 million shares of worth $721.55 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 29.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is StepStone Group LP, which was holding about 10.37 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $308.41 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.88 million shares of worth $22.41 million or 1.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.37 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $9.39 million in the company or a holder of 0.45% of company’s stock.