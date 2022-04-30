The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Currently -283.8% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) saw 0.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.11 trading at -$0.19 or -3.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.23B. That closing price of LEV’s stock is at a discount of -283.8% from its 52-week high price of $23.45 and is indicating a premium of 1.15% from its 52-week low price of $6.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 688.65K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For The Lion Electric Company (LEV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.02%, in the last five days LEV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/25/22 when the stock touched $6.11 price level, adding 10.01% to its value on the day. The Lion Electric Company’s shares saw a change of -38.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.29% in past 5-day. The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) showed a performance of -30.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.02 million shares which calculate 7.77 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 51.12% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -194.6% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -30.93% for stock’s current value.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The Lion Electric Company is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -57.30% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 7.41% while that of industry is 5.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

LEV Dividends

The Lion Electric Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 53.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.89% institutions for The Lion Electric Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at LEV for having 2.37 million shares of worth $29.96 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 1.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is First Trust Advisors Lp, which was holding about 1.46 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.39 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.02 million shares of worth $28.76 million or 1.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.47 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $20.92 million in the company or a holder of 0.77% of company’s stock.