Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) Climbs 83.50% In 2022; Is It Attractive Enough At $5.71?

In last trading session, Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.57. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.71 trading at -$0.28 or -4.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $128.13M. That closing price of SGLY’s stock is at a discount of -247.81% from its 52-week high price of $19.86 and is indicating a premium of 63.4% from its 52-week low price of $2.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.02 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (SGLY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.67%, in the last five days SGLY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/25/22 when the stock touched $5.71 price level, adding 10.64% to its value on the day. Singularity Future Technology Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 19.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.22% in past 5-day. Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) showed a performance of -55.91% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 34.74% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.75. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -53.24% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -53.24% for stock’s current value.

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (SGLY) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.00% during past 5 years.

SGLY Dividends

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY)’s Major holders