Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Is Currently -146.29% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In last trading session, Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) saw 0.82 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.33 trading at -$0.03 or -0.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.20B. That closing price of ROVR’s stock is at a discount of -146.29% from its 52-week high price of $15.59 and is indicating a premium of 32.54% from its 52-week low price of $4.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 823.15K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Rover Group Inc. (ROVR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.01 in the current quarter.

Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.47%, in the last five days ROVR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/29/22 when the stock touched $6.33 price level, adding 2.91% to its value on the day. Rover Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -35.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.33% in past 5-day. Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) showed a performance of 11.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.51 million shares which calculate 3.42 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 24.01% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -73.78% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 5.21% for stock’s current value.

Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Rover Group Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -47.47% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 66.67% while that of industry is -4.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $36.72 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $32.33 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

ROVR Dividends

Rover Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 16 and February 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.11% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 71.24 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 71.24% institutions for Rover Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Madrona Venture Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at ROVR for having 26.46 million shares of worth $258.02 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 14.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Foundry Group, LLC, which was holding about 20.27 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.27% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $197.62 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.25 million shares of worth $31.68 million or 1.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.25 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $12.86 million in the company or a holder of 0.69% of company’s stock.