Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Reduces -10.28% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In last trading session, Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $61.69 trading at -$2.47 or -3.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.42B. That closing price of NVRO’s stock is at a discount of -195.75% from its 52-week high price of $182.45 and is indicating a premium of 3.08% from its 52-week low price of $59.79. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 529.37K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.85%, in the last five days NVRO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/25/22 when the stock touched $61.69 price level, adding 13.45% to its value on the day. Nevro Corp.’s shares saw a change of -23.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.28% in past 5-day. Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) showed a performance of -14.21% in past 30-days.

Nevro Corp. (NVRO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nevro Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -46.70% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 22.55% while that of industry is 6.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -29.40% in the current quarter and calculating -17.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $86.18 million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $104.36 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -27.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -52.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.00%.

NVRO Dividends

Nevro Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 107.55 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 109.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 107.55% institutions for Nevro Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at NVRO for having 4.15 million shares of worth $336.46 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 11.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 3.19 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $258.22 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.61 million shares of worth $130.72 million or 4.58% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.28 million shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $91.78 million in the company or a holder of 3.64% of company’s stock.