Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) Is 0.0% Below Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Can It Continue?

In last trading session, Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.38 trading at -$0.18 or -7.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $127.54M. That closing price of LTRY’s stock is at a discount of -635.29% from its 52-week high price of $17.50 and is indicating a discount of 0.0% from its 52-week low price of $2.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 179.34K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.03%, in the last five days LTRY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/28/22 when the stock touched $2.38 price level, adding 15.9% to its value on the day. Lottery.com Inc.’s shares saw a change of -62.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.16% in past 5-day. Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) showed a performance of -33.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.34 million shares which calculate 1.79 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 83.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -488.24% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -488.24% for stock’s current value.

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $28.44 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $43.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

LTRY Dividends

Lottery.com Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 39.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.61 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.61% institutions for Lottery.com Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP is the top institutional holder at LTRY for having 0.82 million shares of worth $9.5 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 1.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Kepos Capital Lp, which was holding about 0.19 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.26 million.

On the other hand, Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund and Royce Micro-Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.52 million shares of worth $6.06 million or 1.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.14 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.61 million in the company or a holder of 0.28% of company’s stock.