Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) Drops -20.18 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In last trading session, Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -4.54. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.82 trading at $0.05 or 2.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $23.08M. That closing price of IVDA’s stock is at a discount of -972.53% from its 52-week high price of $19.52 and is indicating a premium of 64.29% from its 52-week low price of $0.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.23 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.82%, in the last five days IVDA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the stock touched $1.82 price level, adding 22.55% to its value on the day. Iveda Solutions Inc.’s shares saw a change of -89.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.18% in past 5-day. Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) showed a performance of -76.90% in past 30-days.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -4.10% during past 5 years.

IVDA Dividends

Iveda Solutions Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 30.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.03% institutions for Iveda Solutions Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust is the top institutional holder at IVDA for having 19250.0 shares of worth $15400.0. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.