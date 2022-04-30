Is Lightwave Logic Inc.’s 619.62% Rise This Year Is A Better Investing Opportunity?

In last trading session, Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) saw 0.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.37 trading at -$0.44 or -3.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.45B. That closing price of LWLG’s stock is at a discount of -78.54% from its 52-week high price of $20.30 and is indicating a premium of 88.21% from its 52-week low price of $1.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 910.44K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.73%, in the last five days LWLG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/29/22 when the stock touched $11.37 price level, adding 7.86% to its value on the day. Lightwave Logic Inc.’s shares saw a change of -23.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.31% in past 5-day. Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) showed a performance of 6.26% in past 30-days.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.71 to the stock, which implies a fall of -319.56% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.71 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.71. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 76.17% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 76.17% for stock’s current value.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -21.60% during past 5 years.

LWLG Dividends

Lightwave Logic Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 30 and April 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.52% institutions for Lightwave Logic Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at LWLG for having 4.48 million shares of worth $66.7 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 4.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 1.43 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21.35 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.94 million shares of worth $43.69 million or 2.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.34 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $19.97 million in the company or a holder of 1.25% of company’s stock.