Is Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Expensive At $2.87? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.87 trading at $0.17 or 6.30% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $230.35M. That closing price of IPHA’s stock is at a discount of -316.38% from its 52-week high price of $11.95 and is indicating a premium of 7.32% from its 52-week low price of $2.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 44150.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 17.38K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Innate Pharma S.A. (IPHA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.30%, in the last five days IPHA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/25/22 when the stock touched $2.87 price level, adding 9.18% to its value on the day. Innate Pharma S.A.’s shares saw a change of -37.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.51% in past 5-day. Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) showed a performance of -17.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 30650.0 shares which calculate 0.44 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.95 to the stock, which implies a rise of 71.16% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.04 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -300.7% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -180.14% for stock’s current value.

Innate Pharma S.A. (IPHA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Innate Pharma S.A. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -52.09% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -19.40% while that of industry is 0.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $23.94 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2019.

IPHA Dividends

Innate Pharma S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.19 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.19% institutions for Innate Pharma S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management, LP is the top institutional holder at IPHA for having 0.19 million shares of worth $1.16 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, which was holding about 0.17 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.07 million.