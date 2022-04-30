Is Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS), -226.83% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In last trading session, Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) saw 0.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.23 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $116.01M. That closing price of DS’s stock is at a discount of -226.83% from its 52-week high price of $4.02 and is indicating a premium of 8.94% from its 52-week low price of $1.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Drive Shack Inc. (DS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.14 in the current quarter.

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing 0.00%, in the last five days DS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/29/22 when the stock touched $1.23 price level, adding 4.65% to its value on the day. Drive Shack Inc.’s shares saw a change of -13.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.60% in past 5-day. Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) showed a performance of -10.22% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 75.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -306.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -306.5% for stock’s current value.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 6.70% in the current quarter and calculating -225.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $65.4 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $79.44 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $61.09 million and $73.88 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 7.10% while estimating it to be 7.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 55.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.00%.

DS Dividends

Drive Shack Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 05 and May 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 44.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 49.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 44.21% institutions for Drive Shack Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at DS for having 5.7 million shares of worth $8.16 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 6.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 5.43 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.76 million.

On the other hand, Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.55 million shares of worth $3.65 million or 2.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.37 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $3.39 million in the company or a holder of 2.58% of company’s stock.