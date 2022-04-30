Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Reduces -3.18% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In last trading session, Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.85 trading at -$0.37 or -2.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $668.39M. That closing price of INBX’s stock is at a discount of -202.21% from its 52-week high price of $47.90 and is indicating a premium of 10.16% from its 52-week low price of $14.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 261.90K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.28%, in the last five days INBX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/28/22 when the stock touched $15.85 price level, adding 6.21% to its value on the day. Inhibrx Inc.’s shares saw a change of -63.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.18% in past 5-day. Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) showed a performance of -29.05% in past 30-days.

Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Inhibrx Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -60.79% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -20.93% while that of industry is 0.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -17.60% in the current quarter and calculating -18.20% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -31.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.1 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $889k and $954k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 23.70% while estimating it to be 15.30% for the next quarter.

INBX Dividends

Inhibrx Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 11 and May 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 31.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 61.79% institutions for Inhibrx Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Viking Global Investors, L.P. is the top institutional holder at INBX for having 5.31 million shares of worth $231.71 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 13.60% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 1.89 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $82.73 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.63 million shares of worth $71.25 million or 4.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.7 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $30.61 million in the company or a holder of 1.80% of company’s stock.