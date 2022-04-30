How To Know If SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) Is Expensive At $6.44.

In last trading session, SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) saw 0.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.44 trading at -$0.09 or -1.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.26B. That closing price of SES’s stock is at a discount of -78.11% from its 52-week high price of $11.47 and is indicating a premium of 33.23% from its 52-week low price of $4.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 818.44K if we extend that period to 3-months.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.38%, in the last five days SES remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the stock touched $6.44 price level, adding 20.0% to its value on the day. SES AI Corporation’s shares saw a change of -35.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.50% in past 5-day. SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) showed a performance of -26.48% in past 30-days.

SES Dividends

SES AI Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.18 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.18% institutions for SES AI Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC is the top institutional holder at SES for having 2.25 million shares of worth $22.35 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 8.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Diameter Capital Partners LP, which was holding about 1.61 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.0 million.

On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and U.S. Global Investors-Gold and Precious Metals Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.13 million shares of worth $1.28 million or 0.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 40000.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.4 million in the company or a holder of 0.14% of company’s stock.