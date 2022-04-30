Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY), 44.29% Above Its High, Could Make A Strong Comeback.

In last trading session, Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) saw 0.52 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $45.04 trading at -$0.87 or -1.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.72B. That closing price of HRMY’s stock is at a discount of -19.89% from its 52-week high price of $54.00 and is indicating a premium of 44.29% from its 52-week low price of $25.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 454.07K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.35 in the current quarter.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.90%, in the last five days HRMY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/25/22 when the stock touched $45.04 price level, adding 11.89% to its value on the day. Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 5.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.63% in past 5-day. Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) showed a performance of -9.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.28 million shares which calculate 10.9 days to cover the short interests.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 9.61% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 186.21% while that of industry is 0.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 40.00% in the current quarter and calculating 161.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 91.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $91.33 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $92.09 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $56.29 million and $57.07 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 62.30% while estimating it to be 61.40% for the next quarter.

HRMY Dividends

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 23 and March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 104.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.06% institutions for Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Valor Management LLC is the top institutional holder at HRMY for having 11.22 million shares of worth $478.34 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 19.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vivo Capital, LLC, which was holding about 4.88 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $208.27 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.81 million shares of worth $61.7 million or 3.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.6 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $68.26 million in the company or a holder of 2.72% of company’s stock.