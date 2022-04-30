Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) -1.27% Down Over The Last Seven Days. Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$0.03?

In last trading session, Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) saw 0.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.34 trading at $0.09 or 4.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $52.23M. That closing price of GLBS’s stock is at a discount of -150.0% from its 52-week high price of $5.85 and is indicating a premium of 32.91% from its 52-week low price of $1.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 270.11K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.13 in the current quarter.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.00%, in the last five days GLBS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/29/22 when the stock touched $2.34 price level, adding 4.1% to its value on the day. Globus Maritime Limited’s shares saw a change of 11.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.27% in past 5-day. Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) showed a performance of 0.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.69 million shares which calculate 1.23 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 62.56% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.25. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -167.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -167.09% for stock’s current value.

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.9 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $11.4 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -41.44% during past 5 years.

GLBS Dividends

Globus Maritime Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.46% institutions for Globus Maritime Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at GLBS for having 0.56 million shares of worth $1.63 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 5.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Murchinson Ltd., which was holding about 0.32 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.93 million.