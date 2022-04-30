Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) At $6.33: What To Do?

In last trading session, Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) saw 0.52 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.33 trading at -$0.02 or -0.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $384.55M. That closing price of GBIO’s stock is at a discount of -513.9% from its 52-week high price of $38.86 and is indicating a premium of 37.44% from its 52-week low price of $3.96. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 437.50K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Generation Bio Co. (GBIO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.57 in the current quarter.

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.31%, in the last five days GBIO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the stock touched $6.33 price level, adding 11.96% to its value on the day. Generation Bio Co.’s shares saw a change of -10.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.24% in past 5-day. Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) showed a performance of -11.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.64 million shares which calculate 9.62 days to cover the short interests.

Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Generation Bio Co. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -70.45% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -10.38% while that of industry is 7.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -111.10% in the current quarter and calculating -21.70% decrease in the next quarter.

And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

GBIO Dividends

Generation Bio Co. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 16 and March 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 99.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 108.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 99.00% institutions for Generation Bio Co. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at GBIO for having 8.63 million shares of worth $216.31 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 15.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 8.52 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $213.52 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.61 million shares of worth $65.38 million or 4.58% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.4 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $50.27 million in the company or a holder of 4.21% of company’s stock.