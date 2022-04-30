Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) At $15.28: What To Do?

In last trading session, Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.28 trading at -$0.48 or -3.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.84B. That closing price of XPRO’s stock is at a discount of -58.84% from its 52-week high price of $24.27 and is indicating a premium of 23.17% from its 52-week low price of $11.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 484.22K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.05%, in the last five days XPRO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/28/22 when the stock touched $15.28 price level, adding 4.5% to its value on the day. Expro Group Holdings N.V.’s shares saw a change of 6.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.67% in past 5-day. Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) showed a performance of -14.25% in past 30-days.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Expro Group Holdings N.V. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -12.28% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 266.67% while that of industry is 14.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 83.30% in the current quarter and calculating 116.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 61.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $321.08 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $338.76 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $94.81 million and $107.84 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 238.70% while estimating it to be 214.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.70% during past 5 years.

XPRO Dividends

Expro Group Holdings N.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.28 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76.28% institutions for Expro Group Holdings N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. Oak Hill Advisors, L.P. is the top institutional holder at XPRO for having 29.1 million shares of worth $417.53 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 26.60% of the company’s outstanding shares.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 6.13 million shares of worth $88.03 million or 5.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.13 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $88.03 million in the company or a holder of 5.61% of company’s stock.