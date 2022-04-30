Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP) Projected To Shrink By -277.36% Or More

In last trading session, Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.53 trading at $0.0 or 0.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $60.84M. That closing price of SNMP’s stock is at a discount of -264.15% from its 52-week high price of $1.93 and is indicating a premium of 43.4% from its 52-week low price of $0.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.71 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.55%, in the last five days SNMP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/26/22 when the stock touched $0.53 price level, adding 6.19% to its value on the day. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP’s shares saw a change of -9.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.13% in past 5-day. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP) showed a performance of -1.40% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 73.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -277.36% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -277.36% for stock’s current value.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $94.5 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $94.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 30.12% during past 5 years.

SNMP Dividends

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 11 and May 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 58.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 80.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 58.40% institutions for Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at SNMP for having 1.75 million shares of worth $1.03 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 1.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, which was holding about 1.11 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.75% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.66 million.