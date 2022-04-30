Does Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Look Expensive At $0.94? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) saw 0.81 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.94 trading at $0.19 or 24.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $48.51M. That closing price of SLHG’s stock is at a discount of -639.36% from its 52-week high price of $6.95 and is indicating a premium of 23.4% from its 52-week low price of $0.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 69.66K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Skylight Health Group Inc. (SLHG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 24.50%, in the last five days SLHG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/29/22 when the stock touched $0.94 price level, adding 4.08% to its value on the day. Skylight Health Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -29.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.77% in past 5-day. Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) showed a performance of -16.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.2 million shares which calculate 0.26 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.90 to the stock, which implies a rise of 75.9% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -857.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -112.77% for stock’s current value.

Skylight Health Group Inc. (SLHG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Skylight Health Group Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -67.36% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 8.51% while that of industry is 7.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

SLHG Dividends

Skylight Health Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.69% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.75 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.75% institutions for Skylight Health Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC is the top institutional holder at SLHG for having 0.14 million shares of worth $0.33 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is NewGen Asset Management Ltd., which was holding about 49700.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.12 million.

On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.14 million shares of worth $0.33 million or 0.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12822.0 shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $38978.0 in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.