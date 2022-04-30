Does European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Look Expensive At $27.45? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.45 trading at -$0.53 or -1.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.17B. That closing price of EWCZ’s stock is at a discount of -12.97% from its 52-week high price of $31.01 and is indicating a premium of 39.56% from its 52-week low price of $16.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 369.95K if we extend that period to 3-months.

European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.89%, in the last five days EWCZ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/28/22 when the stock touched $27.45 price level, adding 2.69% to its value on the day. European Wax Center Inc.’s shares saw a change of 1.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.54% in past 5-day. European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) showed a performance of 3.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.82 million shares which calculate 12.08 days to cover the short interests.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that European Wax Center Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -7.14% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -59.78% while that of industry is -4.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $45.02 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $45.15 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

EWCZ Dividends

European Wax Center Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 105.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 106.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 105.17% institutions for European Wax Center Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. General Atlantic, L.P. is the top institutional holder at EWCZ for having 15.88 million shares of worth $482.03 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 50.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, which was holding about 1.68 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $51.12 million.

On the other hand, Baron Small Cap Fund and TIAA-CREF Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.35 million shares of worth $40.97 million or 4.30% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.86 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $27.57 million in the company or a holder of 2.76% of company’s stock.