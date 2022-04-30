Does Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Look Expensive At $7.28? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.28 trading at -$0.16 or -2.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $949.60M. That closing price of ERAS’s stock is at a discount of -236.13% from its 52-week high price of $24.47 and is indicating a discount of -2.2% from its 52-week low price of $7.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 709.59K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.15%, in the last five days ERAS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/27/22 when the stock touched $7.28 price level, adding 16.7% to its value on the day. Erasca Inc.’s shares saw a change of -53.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.12% in past 5-day. Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) showed a performance of -19.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.44 million shares which calculate 21.9 days to cover the short interests.

Erasca Inc. (ERAS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Erasca Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -61.44% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 13.25% while that of industry is 0.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

ERAS Dividends

Erasca Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 55.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 55.80% institutions for Erasca Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Cormorant Asset Management, LP is the top institutional holder at ERAS for having 10.51 million shares of worth $222.93 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 8.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 7.94 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $168.53 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Fidelity Advisor Health Care Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.88 million shares of worth $37.21 million or 1.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.3 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $25.73 million in the company or a holder of 1.07% of company’s stock.